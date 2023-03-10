Former AEW star reacts as Tony Khan announces his big return after five months 

Earlier this week, it was announced by Tony Khan that a former AEW star was making their return to the promotion on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The star is former Dark Order member Stu Grayson. Grayson finally broke his silence and addressed his return.

Next week's episode of Dynamite will be taking place in Winnipeg, Canada. One of the key matches of the episode will feature Blackpool Combat Club taking on Dark Order's Evil Uno and Hangman Adam Page in a Trios match. Tony Khan revealed via Twitter that the third member of the team was Canada-born wrestler Stu Grayson.

"Next Wed 3/15 @CanadaLifeCtr Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT Hangman, Uno + Stu vs Claudio, Mox + Yuta In AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event, Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

@CanadaLifeCtr

Wednesday Night

LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Hangman, Uno + Stu vs

Claudio, Mox + Yuta



In AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,

Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! Next Wed 3/15Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTHangman, Uno + Stu vsClaudio, Mox + YutaIn AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! Next Wed 3/15@CanadaLifeCtrWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteLIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTHangman, Uno + Stu vsClaudio, Mox + YutaIn AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! https://t.co/97rUqAKweB

The Canada-born wrestler also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on returning to AEW and reuniting with his former faction, The Dark Order.

"Next Wednesday in Winnipeg, I return. #AEWDynamite," Stu Grayson tweeted.

Back in May last year, Grayson surprisingly parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the former Dark Order member's contract expired and both he and Tony Khan could not agree on a new deal. Thus, the Canadian-born wrestler left the company.

Jon Moxley and his team turned heel on AEW Dynamite

The trios match between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Dark Order came to fruition following Jon Moxley and his team's actions on this past week's episode of Dynamite.

Following his loss against Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at the Revolution pay-per-view, Moxley teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver. After picking up the victory, both Moxley and Castagnoli decided to beat up the members of the Dark Order.

This forced Hangman Adam Page and Evil Uno to rush out to save their friends but could not, as they were beaten up as well.

The last time the Blackpool Combat Club teamed up for a trios match was when they defeated the team of Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade. Will they continue their winning streak? Tune into Dynamite this Wednesday and find out.

Apart from this match, there will be a first-time-ever Triple Threat Trios Match, The House of Black will defend their titles against the teams of The Elite and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Which teams are your picks to win both of these Trios matches? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes