Former world champion reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

A former world champion reacted to CM Punk's return to WWE at Survivor Series Premium Live Event, held in Chicago, Illinois. The former champion in question is Vince Russo.

At WWE's recently concluded Big-Five event, the Stamford-based company surprised professional wrestling fans with a moment that seemed impossible a few years ago.

CM Punk returned to the promotion he left a decade ago on a negative note. The return happened during the closing moments of the show, after the main event, and sent the wrestling world into a stream of excitement.

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo reacted to the Second City Saint's return through a series of social media posts. The veteran said it was great for the WWE's business but left a giant scar on AEW.

"Just woke up and saw that @CMPunk has returned back to the @WWE. What do I think? I think it's GREAT for their Business. It should Improve @WWE IMMENSELY. I also think it leaves a GIGANTIC SCAR on the face of @TonyKhan and @AEW," Vince Russo wrote

The 62-year-old talked about the problems faced by a professional wrestling company in managing multiple egos and called out AEW and Tony Khan for failing in that department. Russo posted:

"Bro---when you are working in the Entertainment World---you have to deal/work with Egos. It's Part of the Job. When ANY entertainer reaches a certain level, there is just going to be Ego to Deal with. That's anything---Sports/Music/TV & Movie Business---that's part of it. I had to deal with that MANY times in Wrestling. Bottom Line---@TonyKhan didn't understand that and clearly didn't know how to deal with it. So now---@AEW suffers a Major Loss, while @WWE gains a Huge Victory."

Speculation on the impact of CM Punk's WWE return on AEW - Reports

All Elite Wrestling released CM Punk in September after a backstage altercation at All In pay-per-view in Wembley Stadium London.

During the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about how the Straight Edge Superstar's return to the Endeavor-owned company could negatively affect AEW:

"It's a business move. I think this hurts AEW considerably just from a perception standpoint. The reason I say that is because of what happened with Cody Rhodes. Punk is not like a spiritual beginner of AEW like Cody Rhodes was but Punk was the biggest star AEW ever had. As far as star power, he did move numbers more than anyone else and when you switch sides, you get really really big," Meltzer said. [From 05:52-onwards]

