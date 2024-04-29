Former WWE Champion 'likes' the idea of coming back to face Seth Rollins after 10 years at SummerSlam 2024

Seth Rollins may have been ruled out of action for the foreseeable future, but he already has a potential opponent lined up for SummerSlam in Cleveland this year.

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam recently hinted at his desire to face The Visionary at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The two stalwarts are no strangers to each other as they have crossed paths multiple times during the ECW legend's last run with the Stamford-based promotion.

RVD and Rollins last wrestled on the August 29, 2014, edition of SmackDown. The 53-year-old WWE Hall of Famer lost the match and hasn't wrestled in the company since.

Earlier today, Rob Van Dam liked a tweet about potentially locking horns with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at SummerSlam this year.

Seth Rollins recently underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. As of this writing, there's no word on how long the former Universal Champion will be out.

With RVD being open to one last WWE run, it will be interesting to see if The Architect will return in time for a potential blockbuster match this year.

Seth Rollins' WWE contract is nearing its expiry

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's WWE deals will expire soon, and the married couple has yet to sign contract extensions.

The Visionary recently clarified that he wants to stay with the Stamford-based promotion for the rest of his career.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno addressed the chances of Rollins and Lynch leaving WWE for AEW:

"Probably decent (on if Tony Khan will offer $10M each to sign Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch). Whether they take it or not is the question. If Tony [Khan] is willing to spend $20M on those two, he should spend $5M on increasing video production. Have a team of guys that can produce vignettes and video packages," Inferno said.

The Man recently captured the vacated Women's World Championship by winning the battle royale match. This all but confirms that Becky Lynch isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

