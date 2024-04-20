Legend says Tony Khan offering $10M each to convince Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch to leave WWE for AEW would be a bad move

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently addressed the possibility of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch leaving WWE for AEW.

The married couple has been a mainstay of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade. Both Superstars' contracts are set to expire sometime this year. While Rollins and Lynch are considered WWE lifers, they have yet to put pen to paper on new deals.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno was asked by a fan whether Tony Khan would go all out and offer Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch $10M each to lure them away from WWE.

The WCW veteran responded by saying the head honcho should instead spend his money to increase the quality of video production:

"Probably decent (on if Tony Khan will offer $10M each to sign Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch). Whether they take it or not is the question. If Tony [Khan] is willing to spend $20M on those two, he should spend $5M on increasing video production. Have a team of guys that can produce vignettes and video packages," Inferno said. (0:40 - 1:05)

Seth Rollins opens up about his WWE contract expiring this year

Speaking to Fightful, Seth "Freakin" Rollins made it clear that he wants to stay in WWE for the foreseeable future:

"It's all there in writing. We're going to get a new deal. Something is going to get worked out. WWE is my home. I love this place. I love this industry. I'd like to spend more time with my daughter as she gets a little bit older, but at the end of the day, I want to stay here. I want to be here for the rest of my life. I love this place."

The Visionary went on to say that he hopes WWE higher-ups feel the same way about him:

"I am sure that the powers that be feel the same way about me. Otherwise, we wouldn't be sitting here with this title on my shoulder. I'm sure the compensation will be fair and just."

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins last wrestled at WrestleMania XL, which saw him lose his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Drew McIntyre on Night Two. The Architect has taken a brief hiatus to recuperate from knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch failed to usurp Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on Night One. She will return on Monday Night RAW next week to partake in the Battle Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship.

If you use quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.