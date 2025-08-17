Former WWE champion refuses to leave Toni Storm alone

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 17, 2025 15:13 GMT
Toni Storm was the opening act at Collision last night [ Image from allelitewrestling.com]
A former WWE champion who has been at odds with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm was recently asked to leave her alone. However, the star has refused to do so.

We are a week away from AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2025, and the pay-per-view is shaping up to be a significant event for the promotion with a stacked card. One of the marquee matches is Toni Storm defending her Women's World Championship against former WWE NXT Women's Champion Athena. The Fallen Goddess earned this shot by winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet contract at All In: Texas last month. In the weeks leading up to the bout, Storm and the 36-year-old have been shown trying to gain the upper hand on each other. Now, amid that conflict, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion has been asked to stay away from The Timeless One.

Earlier today, a fan took to X and called Athena the GOAT. However, they wanted the reigning ROH Women's World Champion to steer clear of The Timeless One. The Fallen Goddess responded to the post with a simple no.

"No," Athena wrote.

Athena and Toni Storm involved in massive brawl on AEW Collision

This week's Collision opened with The Timeless One addressing her challenger, Athena, and their title match at Forbidden Door. In the middle of her promo, Storm was ambushed by The Fallen Goddess, and a massive fight broke out between the two. Athena's number two, Billie Starkz, also made an appearance to aid her mentor.

The segment came to a close with Toni Storm lying on the stage and Athena talking trash to her before Mina Shirakawa made her return to save Storm from the assault. With all the cards laid out for an epic clash at Forbidden Door, it remains to be seen who will walk away from the PPV with the AEW Women's World Championship around their waist.

