Former WWE personality says someone needs to "get a handle on" issues with CM Punk

Updates are still rolling in on the fallout of CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In, and for many, it's beginning to feel a lot like the post-All Out 2022 media storm. One former WWE employee is sick of it and thinks that All Elite Wrestling needs to get a handle on the situation.

The scuffle between Punk and Perry was the result of the former Jungle Boy making a remark to the camera during his match at All In Zero Hour that referenced an argument the two had at a recent episode of AEW Collision. The status of the two remains unclear, but both are believed to be currently suspended pending an investigation by the company.

Many within AEW are reportedly frustrated that the news cycle is once again being dominated by drama surrounding CM Punk, and more than a few outside the company have similar feelings. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently addressed the issue during a Reffin' Rant on Twitter, saying someone needs to "take care of" it.

"That should not dominate the news cycle, especially after such a historic event for that company," Korderas said on his latest Reffin' Rant. "I want to see where they're going to continue to grow from this hopefully, but if people are going to be talking about CM Punk and Jack Perry having a squabble backstage for lack of a better term, that is a problem. Someone needs to take care of this and get a handle on things." [H/T WrestlingInc]

AEW star Santana is also fed up with the drama surrounding CM Punk

AEW All In was a historic event, but much like last year's All Out, issues involving CM Punk have once again stolen the headlines. Several talents and wrestling personalities have expressed their frustration over the issue, including the recently returned Mike Santana.

Santana returned from injury on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite and joined Ortiz and The Blackpool Combat Club in the Stadium Stampede match at All In.

In the aftermath of Punk's altercation with Perry at the event, the former Inner Circle member lashed out, stating that the focus should be on the record-breaking pay-per-view rather than the backstage drama.

"Who gives a damn about who fought with who…Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up," Santana tweeted.

