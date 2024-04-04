Former WWE personality on Tony Khan’s social media meltdowns: "He doesn’t think for a second" (Exclusive)

A certain WWE veteran has just commented on Tony Khan's social media meltdowns and how they are always impulsive, and inconsiderate of the consequences. This would be Vince Russo.

The AEW President has had a series of instances where he has had outbursts on Twitter, with many having to do with hecklers and critics of himself and his company. Just recently he had another online confrontation, this time against Eric Bischoff.

While speaking on the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone and joined by EC3, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan had never given any of his moves a thought. He mentioned how he did not have a filter and had always acted impulsively which made him look like an idiot.

"He's not thinking anything out, he's not calculating anything, he just...he has that impulse where if he reads something I mean he doesn't even...there's no filter, he doesn't think for a second. He just goes right to that keyboard, and then he's made to look like an idiot." (8:28-8:50)

Eric Bischoff takes a shot at AEW's ticket sales after war of words with Tony Khan

After a series of exchanges between the two, Eric Bischoff fired another shot at Tony Khan, this time talking about recent ticket sales of AEW Dynamite.

Khan began the confrontation between the two as he had words to say regarding one of Bischoff's podcasts coming to a close. The WCW veteran retaliated by bringing up how AEW had failed to reach four thousand tickets sold, considering they were in Canada, which was a hot wrestling market.

He did not stop there, as he quoted a recent post by WrestleTix which showed the low attendance for last week's Dynamite in Quebec, once more proving his point.

At this point, it seems that Bischoff may have come off with the upper hand as unfortunately, the promotion's recent attendance has been lackluster.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings

