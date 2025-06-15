Former WWE star makes a pitch to AEW after shocking actions on TV: "Make it even grosser"

One of AEW's top stars and champions brutally ambushed his long-time rival this week on the promotion's latest television special. Former WWE superstar Nic Nemeth has now shared his reaction to the angle, and offered his views on how it can help advance the feud that the talent in question are locked in.

Ad

This past Wednesday at Summer Blockbuster, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and International Champion Kenny Omega officially signed the contract for their highly-anticipated All In : Texas Winner Takes All match. A new title, dubbed the AEW Unified Championship, was also unveiled as the prize that will be on the line for the iconic showdown.

Unfortunately, the signing did not end well for The Cleaner, as he ended up being blindsided by Okada, who revealed that he had joined forces with Don Callis. The Rainmaker brutalized Omega, attacking him around the abdomen and forcing him to cough up blood, before escaping with The Invisible Hand. Addressing the development on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth praised the aforementioned angle for setting up a clear heel-face dynamic for the upcoming title unification match that will continue the former NJPW stars' legendary rivalry.

Ad

Trending

"Now you have a definitive bad guy and good guy, so if you are one of those outsiders and you are WWE based, and you just started watching AEW a year or two ago or whenever, you now have this story, mixed with someone is blatantly the heel now and one is the guy who is scratching and clawing to stay alive."

Ad

The reigning TNA World Tag Team Champion continued:

"Now with all those factors, and you have a month to go to make it even grosser or make it more lopsided, however you want to go, I love it when you can check a bunch of boxes. The history and the story's there, yes. The sickos all know these guys, yes. They know everything there is, now in a couple of minutes, you let outsiders know how important this match is on its own." - said Nemeth. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Ad

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Omega or Okada will prevail over the other next month at the Globe Life Field stadium.

Kazuchika Okada's next AEW match has been announced

In the wake of Kazuchika Okada's vicious assault on Kenny Omega this week at AEW Summer Blockbuster, the former New Japan ace was issued a challenge by Mark Briscoe. The Sussex County Chicken did not take kindly to the Continental Champion's actions on Wednesday, and thus called Okada out to face him this coming week at Grand Slam Mexico. The match has since been made official.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Briscoe will manage to overcome Okada at the Jacksonville-based promotion's upcoming TV special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More