Former WWE star mocks Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) after her shocking title loss

A former WWE superstar currently wrestling in AEW and ROH seemingly fired a shot at Mercedes Mone after the latter lost one of her championships at a recent event. The talent in question, Athena (fka Ember Moon), went toe-to-toe with The CEO only last month.

Ad

The erstwhile Sasha Banks has been on a hot streak in her singles career since she debuted in AEW at Dynamite : Big Business 2024. She became TBS Champion soon after her debut, and later at last year's Forbidden Door, added the NJPW Strong Women's Title to her name as well.

Mercedes held the belt for over three hundred days, and retained it against the likes of Momo Watanabe, Emi Sakura, Hazuki and Mina Shirakawa over the course of her reign. However, she was unseated as NJPW Strong Women's Champion by AZM at NJPW Resurgence 2025 this past Friday. The budding 22-year-old star secured the title in a three-way match also involving Shirakawa by pinning the latter - a fact that has not sat well with Mone herself.

Ad

Trending

When a fan took to X/Twitter recently to warn "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion Athena that Mercedes Mone could be gunning for her title, The War Goddess responded by suggesting that The CEO of Professional Wrestling would be better served by focusing her energies on retaining her remaining belts, alluding to her loss at Resurgence.

"She needs to worry about keeping the rest of her titles... didnt she let one slip away ..." - wrote Athena.

Ad

Check out Athena's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion faced off against Mone last month at AEW Dynamite : Spring BreakThru in a semifinal bout for the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup. The match ended in Mercedes' favour as she managed to pick up a pinfall over Athena after a highly competitive showdown. A rematch between the two women could be looming in the horizon, potentially at All In : Texas.

Former WWE superstar Mercedes Mone is looking to add another AEW title to her collection

Mercedes Mone has the distinction of having won championship gold in WWE, NJPW, AEW and RevPro. Despite no longer possessing the NJPW Strong Women's Title, she still holds the AEW TBS Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship. The Boss, as she was formerly known, is looking for an opportunity to compete for the AEW Women's World Championship at this year's All In. To that end, she will face Jamie Hayter in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament, scheduled for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Ad

Expand Tweet

If she beats Hayter, Mone could move on to face another ex-WWE superstar - reigning AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm - in Texas at AEW All In 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More