Former WWE star pitches massive rematch against Bryan Danielson at upcoming show

A former WWE star has made headlines after AEW's latest pay-per-view event, Worlds End, calling out Bryan Danielson for a highly anticipated rematch.

Bryan Danielson faced Swerve Strickland on the October 10, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite. Despite a valiant effort, the up-and-coming star could not defeat The American Dragon in a number one contenders match for the TNT Championship.

At the media scrum after Worlds End 2023, Strickland mentioned that he was aiming to avenge his loss against Danielson:

"I still want my win back from Bryan Danielson," he said.

Strickland was seemingly referring to the massive stadium show AEW will hold in August at Wembley Stadium, All In 2024, as the potential stage for his rematch against Danielson.

The Mogul Embassy member competed in singles competition at AEW Worlds End, scoring a victory over Dustin Rhodes. Meanwhile, Danielson was on commentary for Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view.

After solidifying himself as a singles star in AEW over the past year, the ambitious Strickland has set his sights on becoming the promotion's first-ever African American world champion. 2024 could be a history-making year for the star if he achieves his goals.

Bryan Danielson praised Swerve Strickland after defeating him

Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland have faced each other only once during their careers. In October, The American Dragon bested Strickland to secure a shot at Christian Cage's TNT Championship. However, the veteran could not defeat The Patriarch.

Reflecting on his match against Strickland months later, The American Dragon praised his opponent in a chat with Sports Nightly:

"It was the first time I had ever been in the ring with Swerve. I'd watched him wrestle before and he's that next level of great. Seeing him perform is one thing, but being in the ring with him is a completely different thing. That dude is something special," Danielson said in October 2023.

Though Danielson prevailed in their first encounter, he realized the former WWE star's immense talent. After years in the business, he still relished the opportunity to test himself against a rising performer like Strickland.

Both men possess remarkable in-ring skills and athleticism. Hence, a potential showdown between the two at Wembley Stadium in August would undoubtedly create magic in the ring. The stakes would be even higher if Strickland captured championship gold in AEW before the bout.

