Former WWE star reveals he wrestled with "basically a broken neck" for 4 months 

AEW has signed several former WWE names since its inception. While a few failed to succeed in the Jacksonville-based company, others have become massive assets for Tony Khan. Furthermore, the reigning AEW World Champion and the reigning AEW Women's World Champion are former WWE stars Jon Moxley and "Timeless" Toni Storm, respectively.

Former WWE stars Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly are currently members of the Paragon faction. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, they were known as The Undisputed Era. This group is quite popular among fans, and Kyle O'Reilly is considered severely underrated. The 38-year-old is a former three-time NXT Tag Team Champion and has held the ROH World Championship once. In mid-2022, he broke his neck during a match. This sidelined him for almost two years.

O'Reilly recently opened up on this injury on the Fellowship of the Gains podcast. He shockingly revealed that he wrestled for four months with a broken neck because it was initially believed that his shoulder was causing him trouble.

"We thought it was my shoulder. I kept wrestling for another four months on basically a broken neck. Eventually, my arms started getting bad and weak. I had an MRI done on my neck and tons of compression on a bunch of nerves. ‘We’re gonna have to get surgery if you want to wrestle again.’ That kind of made the decision for me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be cleared to wrestle unless I got it fixed.” said Kyle O'Reilly. [H/T: EWrestling News]

Kyle O'Reilly on how WWE legend Adam Copeland helped him with his neck surgery

Adam Copeland has had issues with his neck throughout his career. He has undergone several surgeries and is well aware of their complications. Interestingly, O'Reilly spoke to him before getting operated on.

In the above conversation, the Paragon member said the former Edge inspired him and put his mind at ease.

"Speaking with Adam Copeland, amazing inspirational guy, he’s dealt with these injuries and surgeries. He put my mind at ease," said the former WWE star.

Kyle O'Reilly has not held gold in All Elite Wrestling yet. But hopefully, this will change soon. Only time will tell what the future holds for him in the company.

