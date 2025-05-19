  • home icon
  • Former WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) makes a big confession: "He's a baddie," "Was like my s*xual awakening"

Former WWE star Saraya (fka Paige) makes a big confession: "He's a baddie," "Was like my s*xual awakening"

By Debangshu Nath
Modified May 19, 2025 10:23 GMT
Saraya is currently a wrestling free agent. (Images via her X handle)
Former WWE star Saraya recently left AEW. She was signed to the Jacksonville-based company for three years and held the AEW Women's World Championship once. Fans worldwide consider her a modern-day great, and hopefully, she will return to wrestling soon.

As of late, Saraya has been finding success in non-wrestling-related ventures. She recently released her autobiography titled Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives. This book received praise from popular wrestlers, as well as her longtime fans. A few weeks back, she started her YouTube channel, Rulebreakers With Saraya, where, from time to time, she reveals fascinating information on her life and career.

In a recent video on the channel, she shockingly revealed that she had a crush on Scar from The Lion King. Furthermore, she said that the antagonist was her "se*ual awakening" and as a result, she is into bad boys now.

"Scar. He’s a baddie, dude. You know, Scar was like my sexual awakening. I was like, yeah, I would do that. Yeah. What a baddie he was, dude....that’s how I just knew I like bad boys. You know what I mean? Someone that’s really going to [__] me up. That’s my whole life right there," she said. [H/T Ring Side News]
A fan recently tried to kiss former AEW star Saraya

Saraya recently attended a signing event in Ontario, California, where a fan tried to kiss her. Thankfully, things were under control, but the 32-year-old released a statement on X requesting fans to have some etiquette on future occasions.

Furthermore, she revealed that she feels the most comfortable with handshakes.

"I just wanna put a PSA out there - I am a hugger, I've always been a hugger when it comes to my fans, but going forward I would love if we just stick to handshakes, just to be safer, and just to have a little bit of a boundary," said the former Paige.
Saraya is rumored to re-sign with WWE this year. Only time will tell what the future holds for her in wrestling.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
