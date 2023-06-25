Former WWE star wants top name to "break MJF's legs"

Former WWE manager wants Hiroshi Tanahashi to ''break MJF's legs'' at their upcoming bout at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II this Sunday. The man in question is none other than Friedman's former stablemate Stokely Hathaway.

After spending three years with WWE, Stokely Hathaway opted to turn down a contract renewal with the global juggernaut. Donning a loud-mouthed manager's persona, the former Malcolm Bivens arrived at All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing last year. He was named to the Board of Directors of Ring of Honor alongside Jerry Lynn earlier this year.

Alongside Big Bill, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club Hathaway hijacked the Casino Ladder match last year to help MJF obtain the Poker Chip Contract. Collectively known as the ''The Firm,'' the faction turned out to be rather short-lived after Friedman was put through a table following disagreements with Stokely.

Taking to Twitter, Stokeley Hathaway posted a picture of him hanging out backstage with NJPW stalwart Hiroshi Tanahashi.

'I slipped bro $75 to break MJF's legs. God is good!," tweeted Hathaway.

Eric Bischoff lauds MJF for his monumental rise in AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been one of the sought-after names in the pro-wrestling realm over the years. The Salt of The Earth has not only cemented his legacy as a brilliant heel but also as a competitor with splendid in-ring psychology.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, wrestling legend Eric Bischoff heaped praise on the reigning AEW World Champion for his incredible talent.

"I can't say enough great things about MJF, I don't know what his goals are, but if I'm Tony Khan, I'm gonna work pretty hard to keep him on my roster. If you look at that roster, there are not a lot of talents anywhere close to him — in terms of overall ability and connection to [fans]. If you look at the younger crop of regularly-featured talent, at least three-quarters of them could walk through any mall in America, and nobody would know who they are," said Bischoff.

The self-proclaimed devil will be locking horns with 'The Ace' Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday. Fans must tune in to witness the highly-anticipated bout.

