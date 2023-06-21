Former WWE Superstar announces AEW return on Dynamite this week

In recent weeks fans have been left speculating about former WWE Superstar Saraya's (fka Paige) absence from AEW television. She has now informed the fans about her return by posting a tweet.

As per recent reports, it seems that the wait was almost over. The reports suggested that the first-ever NXT Women's Champion will soon make her return to action in AEW.

The former SmackDown General Manager last competed on the May 31, 2023, episode of Dynamite. She teamed up alongside Chris Jericho for a tag team match against Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker in a losing effort. Saraya has been noticeably absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming for few weeks since then.

Fortunately for fans, who are eagerly anticipating her return, AEW is set to stay in Chicago for this week's edition of Dynamite. This development raises expectations that Saraya will make her comeback on the show. She confirmed her appearance via a tweet taking a moment to address the "Interview Wrestling Community."

"You’re so sweet. IWC are always haters for everyone and everything. Miserable bunch. Wonder where I am to “Hate her!!” Haha but they’re always talking about MEEE. Anyways see you tomorrow Chicago," Saraya tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Wrestling veteran Konnan on Saraya's recent comments on AEW booking

Saraya's recent criticism of All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan's booking decisions has garnered attention.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed Saraya's statements and expressed his belief that her criticism was sincere.

"She’s one hundred percent right, and this does not sound like a work at all. And even though she just came off of a career-ending injury, she could’ve still come back as a heel. She could’ve done some heelish s**t to get heat and nobody would’ve given a f**k about her operation," Konnan said.

The controversy surrounding Saraya's debut and Tony Khan's booking decisions continues to fuel debate among fans.

As Saraya prepares to step back into the ring this week, the question remains what Tony Khan has planned for her.

Are you excited to see Saraya back in action? Sound off in the comments section below.

