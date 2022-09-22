Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana) shares heartfelt message on Saraya's debut on Dynamite Grand Slam

Saraya's AEW debut on Dynamite made headlines this week, garnering acclaim from former WWE Star CJ Perry as well.

The former NXT Champion had been in talks with Tony Khan's Promotion previously but had not confirmed whether she would be joining AEW in the future.

All speculation was put to rest as she appeared on the entrance ramp after the fatal four-way match between Toni Storm, Athena, Britt Baker and Serena Deeb ended.

As if the thunderous applause was not enough indication, Twitter exploded with congratulations and other exciting messages about Saraya's debut.

Amidst all the good wishes, former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) and Miro's wife also congratulated the newest member of the All Elite roster.

"Wow !!!! Congrats @Saraya !!! I am so proud of you and am so excited to see what you will do next ! #AEWDynamite," Perry tweeted.

As of now, it is unclear what Saraya plans to do in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how her run progresses in the coming weeks.

Bill Apter also applauded the former WWE star's entry into AEW

With the entire pro wrestling world abuzz with Saraya's debut, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter also joined in to express his appreciation of the new development.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran also explained how Saraya joining Tony Khan's Promotion will benefit the Women's division immensely.

"This will add a new dimension to the women's division and raise their visibility -- bringing back her legion of fans that loved her in WWE."

With talented wrestlers like Britt Baker and Jade Cargill on the scene, there is no dearth of dream matches for Saraya in AEW. Only time will tell who her first opponent in the Promotion will be.

