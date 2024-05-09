Former WWE Superstar on how Darby Allin is different from Brian Pillman (Exclusive)

A former WWE superstar has given his take on how Darby Allin is different from Brian Pillman. Pillman was known to be a very active wrestler, but his career was short-lived.

The star in question is none other than EC3, who spoke exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws podcast alongside Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo.

Darby Allin is known as a daredevil in WWE and something of a madman in real life, while Brian Pillman infamously played a madman in both WCW and WWE. EC3 spoke about the differences between them after discussing Darby's recent accident in New York:

“I think one thing that can be different is maybe in Pillman’s case is a lot more consistency of work. Three to four days a week. Taking it on, taking it on and not doing as crazy things as Darby would be doing. But Darby seemingly has a schedule that is more conducive to him, being able to take a risk. ‘Oh, I will be working once this month, might as well go bananas.’ But I do think it will even out. Pain is not fun. I have been in pain and have done nothing today. Not Brian Pillman level pain but like that is part of the ball game, managing it, being able to tolerate it and knowing when to take a break is very important.” [7:20 - 8:07]

Adam Copeland praises Darby Allin for his iconic AEW entrance vignette

Adam Copeland made an unforgettable AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view last October, shocking the world when he came out to confront Christian Cage.

He has now revealed that it was Darby Allin who was the mastermind behind his iconic entrance vignette, which featured him driving a car through the empty streets of Seattle.

Copeland was speaking on AEW Unrestricted with Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington when he gave the inside scoop on what happened that day.

"It was a crazy day, you know, I had been kind of sequestered out in Everett just hiding out, just getting Doordash and just waiting, you know, wanting to get moving on it, you know? I had flown in and I met up with Darby (Allin) and we just, with John Carlo, we just started guerilla-filming this idea, this treatment that I had. I had heard Darby was the guy for that, so I just cold-called him, said, 'Hey Darb, man, nice to meet you. I'm coming to the company, and can you get me a muscle car?'"

Copeland, as we know, came out to take out Cage and his buddies and saved Darby Allin and Sting in the process.

