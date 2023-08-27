Former WWE Superstar details excitement ahead of "biggest match" of their career at AEW All In

The wrestling world is ablaze with excitement as AEW All In is set to air on August 27 from the historic Wembley Stadium in London. The company has sold a staggering 81,000-plus tickets so far, with even more expected to go early tomorrow in walk-in sales.

The event has generated plenty of hype among fans, but the wrestlers themselves maybe even more excited. Former NXT Champion Adam Cole, in particular, has plenty of reason to be stoked. Cole is set to pull double duty at AEW All In – first in a ROH Tag Team Title match alongside his partner Maxwell Jacob Friedman on the Zero Hour pre-show, then in the main event against MJF himself for the AEW World Championship.

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, Adam Cole expressed his excitement at the opportunity to headline one of the biggest events in wrestling history with his friend and tag team partner:

"It’s pretty wild to think, again, we’re in this big world championship match going in as friends, but still, like easily the biggest match of both of our careers, but at the same time, I really do feel like our fans have loved and enjoyed watching me and MJF as a team. Ever since we did not successfully win the AEW World Tag titles, I think the idea of going after championships that are equally as important to me, the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Titles against a team like Aussie Open who has just been incredible in their run in AEW so far, I mean, it’s wild."

But the drama could be heightened even further, as Cole pointed out, if the two win the ROH Tag Team Championship on the pre-show, then enter the main event with the belts:

"It’s crazy, but literally everything about that night is wild and crazy. So I mean, God, if me and MJF could go in as the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, that’d be pretty cool. So it’ll be a challenging, exciting, rough, but incredible day at the office for All In." [H/T PW Mania]

Updated card for AEW All In

Despite the match card not coming together until the last couple of weeks and several real-life events forcing changes to the event's structure, AEW All In is still looking stacked.

Here is the updated card for AEW All In:

Zero Hour

ROH World Tag Team Championship - Aussie Open (c) (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) vs. Better Than You, Bay-Bay (MJF and Adam Cole).

- Aussie Open (c) (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) vs. Better Than You, Bay-Bay (MJF and Adam Cole). FTW Championship - Jack Perry vs. Hook

Main card

AEW World Tag Team Championship - FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

- FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks AEW Women's World Championship - Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Coffin Match - Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage (w/ Prince Nana and Luchasaurus)

- Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage (w/ Prince Nana and Luchasaurus) Will Ospreay (w/ Don Callis) vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Bullet Club Gold

Stadium Stampede - Blackpool Combat Club, Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends

- Blackpool Combat Club, Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo & Best Friends AEW World Trios Championship - House of Black (c) vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

- House of Black (c) vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed AEW "Real" World Championship - CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

- CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Championship - MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW All In will air live tomorrow, August 27, at 1 PM EST in the US, 6 PM BST in the UK, and 9:30 PM IST in India.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?