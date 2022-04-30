Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon claims she became "envious" of AEW environment

Ember Moon recently turned the clock back to her last days in WWE when she started drawing locker room comparisons with AEW.

The 33-year-old star was among the notable names WWE released from their contracts in late November 2021. While Moon had profound success on the then-Black and Gold brand, her main roster run was poorly-received and the company eventually moved her back to NXT.

In a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Ember Moon reflected on her final days in WWE, revealing an argument that occurred as management attempted to re-sign her. The former NXT Champion cited the exciting atmosphere of AEW as a component of her frustration:

“It was literally up until maybe August or September that they were still trying. I remember saying that I would love to take the money, but you have given me no reason to stay. I remember that being my point of dispute with them. I wanted them to make me stay, but I was seeing everything going on in AEW and I’m like that looks fun!" Moon said. (45:15)

The 33-year-old recalled contacting Dustin Rhodes and how AEW's hunky-dory environment made her envious:

"I wasn’t watching [AEW] for film, I was watching because I was envious of what was happening there. I remember I would text Dustin from time to time on occasion, and the only thing he would respond back, it would be like, 'Hey Dustin, how are you?'. He goes, ‘We are sure having fun over here.’ I see that Dustin! But how are you? How's life? Don't rub it in. (...) I saw him, and then my friend Leva's just like 'I'm having a great time over here.' Like, just seeing how genuinely happy everyone was.” (46:10)

Chris Van Vliet @ChrisVanVliet



She talks about her decision not to re-sign with WWE, frustrations with WWE creative, thoughts on AEW, her love of Dungeons & Dragons, her Twitch channel and much more!



Watch/listen here:

podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/ember-moon-ath… My conversation with @AthenaPalmer_FG is up now!She talks about her decision not to re-sign with WWE, frustrations with WWE creative, thoughts on AEW, her love of Dungeons & Dragons, her Twitch channel and much more!Watch/listen here: My conversation with @AthenaPalmer_FG is up now! 🔥She talks about her decision not to re-sign with WWE, frustrations with WWE creative, thoughts on AEW, her love of Dungeons & Dragons, her Twitch channel and much more!Watch/listen here:podcast.chrisvanvliet.com/ember-moon-ath… https://t.co/jsCqwjpQgZ

Since completing her 90-day non-compete clause, the former NXT Women's Champion has resumed her passion for wrestling on the independent circuit. She now wrestles under her original ring name Athena.

Ember Moon and AEW have held "light talks"

Ember Moon could follow in the footsteps of former WWE employees who have found a new wrestling home in All Elite Wrestling.

Fightful Select recently reported that Tony Khan and Moon have held "light talks" to reach a potential agreement. As per the reports, the company is not in a hurry to sign the 33-year-old veteran.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Ember Moon to AEW!



YES or NO ??? 🤔 Ember Moon to AEW!YES or NO ??? 🤔 https://t.co/yYELdNid6v

With the promotion's women's division lagging behind the men's and Khan's propensity toward beefing up his roster, fans shouldn't be surprised if The War Goddess inks a deal with All Elite Wrestling down the road.

Moon has even teased coming after Jade Cargill's TBS Championship. Given her star power, the former could add depth to the company's female roster.

Do you think Tony Khan should sign Ember Moon? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Ember Moon in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell