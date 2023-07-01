Former WWE Superstar reacts to Finn Balor's picture with AEW star ahead of Money in the Bank

A former champion in WWE reacted to Finn Balor's recent picture with AEW's PAC. The star in question is former United States Champion Andrade El Idolo.

The Prince is set for a major match at Money in the Bank on July 1, when he takes on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Ahead of the event, Finn Balor shared a picture on Twitter along with absent AEW star PAC.

The former AEW Trios World Champion has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion as he is reportedly healing a broken nose. The injury took place during the best-of-seven series against The Elite. He is expected to return to the promotion soon.

Andrade El Idolo also reacted to the post and suggested that the pair was "fire."

"🔥🔥🔥," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

Finn Balor claims The Demon persona became a "crutch" in his WWE career

During an episode of WWE's After The Bell podcast, Finn Balor opened up about his 'Demon' character. The Prince claimed that the character somehow held him back as he was only trying to please the fans and not himself. He called the character a "crutch."

"It became a crutch. I'll hold my hand up and say I'm guilty of trying to please too many people and not please myself. The thing with that character, or even a lot of the stuff that I was doing in WWE in general, was a result of trying to please too many people, be it the creative team, the writing team, the merchandise team, the promotions team, the tickets team and not really pleasing myself." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The Judgment Day member will have revenge on his mind at Money in the Bank as he takes on Seth Rollins. The two stars faced off seven years ago at SummerSlam for the inaugural Universal Title. Despite winning the title, Balor was forced to relinquish it as he was injured by Rollins during a buckle bomb. Balor has vowed to avenge the injury and set the record straight in London.

