Former WWE Superstar shares video of Ric Flair taking ladder bump following his involvement at AEW Full Gear

A former WWE Superstar recently shared a video of Ric Flair taking a ladder bump after the latter got physical in AEW.

The Superstar in question is Matt Hardy. At AEW Full Gear 2023, Ric Flair accompanied the team of Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin to the ring during their match against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Toward the end of the match, The Nature Boy involved himself in the proceedings by getting into an altercation with Christian Cage, which ended with the TNT Champion low-blowing the 74-year-old. The babyfaces were victorious in the match after Cage abandoned his teammates and ran away.

Following the match, Matt Hardy took to social media to share a throwback video of him throwing Ric Flair from the top of the ladder during their time in the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE United States Champion wrote:

"Since Flair’s already getting physical in @AEW, let’s run this one back, Naitch! #AEWFullGear"

Matt Hardy weighs in on WWE NXT's move to The CW Network

NXT is set to move to CW in 2024 after the Stamford-based company recently signed a new five-year TV deal with the network. The WWE's Developmental Show currently broadcasts on the USA Network.

Speaking recently on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran shared his take on the new deal and expressed curiosity about its potential to change the landscape of wrestling TV.

“It’s really going to be interesting just to see how the landscape changes from a television perspective because those television rights are the biggest monies that any company make. I know WWE, they’re going to go all out to make all the money they can, and I know AEW is looking to get a raise whenever they renew their television rights wherever they end up at. So yeah, it’s going to be really interesting to see how that affects the entire professional wrestling television landscape,” said Matt Hardy. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

