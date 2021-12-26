Former WWE Superstar opens up about incredible bump with Ric Flair at WrestleMania 22

WWE showcased the incredible WrestleMania 22 at the Allstate Arena, producing magic at the event with amazing matches. In one bout, WWE gave us the most high-paced action ever - the second ever Money in the Bank match that created some crazy moments.

The match consisted of Rob Van Dam, Matt Hardy, Ric Flair, Finlay, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. Hardy recently spoke about WWE WrestleMania 22 match plan details on The Drive with Josh Graham.

Hardy recalled how Ric Flair told him he was the only one he trusted to take care of him in going for the crazy bump from the top of the ladder.

"So it was great to actually know him and get to work matches with him and become friends with him. Actually when we did our Money in the Bank ladder match together, Ric pulled me aside and said ‘look, I want to take a big bump off this ladder. You’re the only person I trust to give me a suplex off the top. I know you’ve got experience (in these matches), and you’re good.’ H/T WrestlingInc

The thrilling bump in the match stood out as one of the craziest spots from the WWE Money in The Bank ladder match, securing its reputation for creating exciting moments every time. But that wasn't the only off-the-wall bump at WWE WrestleMania 22 that night, far from it.

The bump that took the top spot in sheer insanity happened in the hardcore match between Edge and Mick Foley. The macabre bump came about when the Rated R superstar speared the hardcore legend through a table set on fire by Lita.

Matt Hardy left WWE in 2020

Matt Hardy joined the AEW roster in 2020 after letting his contract expire for WWE and not resigning from the company.

The Broken One explained his reasons for leaving WWE in an interview on the Chris Van Vliet Show. Hardy explained that Vince McMahon believed that Hardy was now a bit older to perform and wanted him in a more backstage role, possibly as a producer.

“It made the most sense. I could see in Vince and WWE’s mind – in Vince’s mind, he was ready to move me on from being a talent to working backstage and being a producer and to get back and teach other guys behind the scenes. And I’m very happy to do that a little later. But these last few years I have to do this physically, I wanna do it to the highest level I can. I wanna enjoy it. The whole reason I got into pro wrestling in the first place is because I loved the idea of becoming a pro wrestler. So I don’t wanna give that up right now."

Ric Flair also left WWE because of other business ventures he wanted to pursue without the company.

What do you think the future hold for Matt Hardy in 2022? Will he reunite with brother Jeff in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

