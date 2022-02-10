"Best thing for your future" - Former WWE United States Champion offers advice to AEW star Darby Allin

Andrade El Idolo has offered advice to fellow AEW star Darby Allin after the two men had a brief meeting on Dynamite this week.

The Mexican star has been hell-bent on recruiting Allin under his wings for some time now. But after the latter showed no interest, Andrade met the 29-year-old's on-screen mentor, Sting, during a backstage segment on Wednesday night. However, Darby Allin stood firm on his decision and revealed that he plans on becoming a two-time TNT Champion.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Upon not getting a desirable response again, Andrade tweeted that Allin's best interest would be to stop chasing the TNT title and start working for him. The former NXT Champion also thanked Sting for meeting him this week:

"Hey kid @DarbyAllin the best thing for your future is to work for me and you don't go looking for the tnt championship!! Thank you for the meeting MR STI… @Sting Nos vemos pronto!!!@AEW#Tranquilo #HowYouKnow #Kid #YouSoCrazy," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

Since Allin has made it clear that he won't be working for Andrade anytime soon, it's seemingly a forgone conclusion that the two men might face each other down the road. Moreover, both men had staked their claim to the TNT Championship.

With qualifiers for the Face of the Revolution ladder match having started this week, the company might book Andrade vs. Darby Allin in one of its qualifying bouts in the weeks to come. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two men unfolds.

The partnership between Andrade and Matt Hardy could end soon in AEW

Nhat Hoang @NhatHoangRBLX

#AEWDynamite watch Andrade overthrow Matt Hardy from the HFO, calling it now watch Andrade overthrow Matt Hardy from the HFO, calling it now#AEWDynamite https://t.co/a9g3ufi2VW

Andrade and Matt Hardy-led AHFO appear to be on the brink of breaking up soon. Ever since the Private Party members failed to capture the AEW tag team and TNT titles, Matt has teased making significant changes to his persona.

After Isiah Kassidy came up short against the debuting Keith Lee, Matt Hardy dropped a hint at embracing his old "Broken" gimmick. With the former WWE Superstar having sold 51% of HFO to Andrade, fans could see Matt going his separate way sooner than later.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Andrade's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer believes that MJF was the best heel of 2021. More details here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a match between Darby Allin and Andrade? Yes No 0 votes so far