Former WWE United States Champion says "BYE" in cryptic social media post amid AEW absence; seemingly teasing exit?

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to share a cryptic post amid his AEW absence.

El Idolo made his All Elite Wrestling debut in June 2021, but his stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion has been underwhelming. He was reportedly suspended last year after an alleged backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara and is currently out of action with an injury.

Andrade El Idolo sent the pro wrestling world into a frenzy with his latest tweet, which simply stated "BYE." While some fans believe that he could be hinting at a gimmick change, others claim that the 33-year-old star could be jumping ship to WWE.

"BYE," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

WWE legend Ric Flair recently stated that he would have loved to manage Andrade El Idolo

While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair opened up about his desire to manage someone in the pro wrestling business.

The Nature Boy then said that he could have elevated Andrade El Idolo by eliminating his "language barrier". Flair also heaped praise on the former WWE United States Champion's in-ring work.

"I could manage somebody right now. I'd love to manage somebody right now. I think it's important...I could manage any number of guys. It's never going to happen, so it's just a dream. I would have really loved to have managed Andrade. He is such a great worker, but the language barrier just sometimes holds guys back that are much better than they're ever given an opportunity to be." [38:14-38:52]

While El Idolo is currently on the sidelines in All Elite Wrestling, it will be interesting to see if he does form an alliance with Flair upon his potential return to Tony Khan's promotion.

