  • "Get the band back together," "Pls get him to AEW!" - Fans want a blockbuster reunion after R-Truth announces WWE departure

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 02, 2025 10:06 GMT
R-Truth is no longer a WWE superstar. (Image via WWE YouTube)
WWE recently released veteran star R-Truth. The 53-year-old was a fan favourite for his entertaining antics and comedic timing. His departure from the company was shocking, and the internet wrestling community is quite unhappy with this news. Nevertheless, Truth's career has not ended. With AEW rumored to sign him, the opportunity to bank on him is massive.

Following R-Truth's release from the Stamford-based company, his former tag-team partner/AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared a picture of them on X. The two wrestlers were once allies in WWE. Their team was known as Golden Truth, and although this storyline was short-lived, fans remember them fondly. The photo's caption read,

"Thank you @RonKillings #GoldenTruth Miss ya buddy,"

Fans on X went berserk after Dustin shared this picture. They began campaigning for Golden Truth's reunion. Furthermore, some fans want Tony Khan to hire the WWE legend as soon as possible.

Here is how they reacted:

Fans want Golden Truth to reunite. (Images via Dustin's X)
Fans want Golden Truth to reunite. (Images via Dustin's X)

"Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation," former WWE star R-Truth releases heartfelt statement after release

After World Wrestling Entertainment parted ways with R-Truth, the wrestler took to Twitter and released a touching statement. He thanked the sports wrestling juggernaut for giving him a platform and, most importantly, expressed gratitude towards fans for their years of support.

"I’m sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE,” said Truth. “I want to thank WWE for the ride, but mostly I want to thank each and everyone of you who was along for the ride. Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you," he said.
Given Truth's resume, he will probably get a job in a huge professional wrestling company soon. It will be interesting if his next destination is none other than All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Debangshu Nath
