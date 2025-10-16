"Good for him" - WWE veteran shares his thoughts on Andrade's return to AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Andrade returned to AEW earlier this month following his release from the Stamford-based promotion in September. The 35-year-old had only rejoined the company in 2024 after spending a few years in AEW before making his surprise return at the sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite.
His return to Tony Khan's promotion shocked many, given the quick turnaround between his WWE exit and his re-debut in AEW. Veteran WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on El Idolo's return to the All Elite promotion, stating that the move was good for the wrestler.
He was talking on an episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing with Russo, where he made the statement. He said that if the moves between the two promotions are giving El Idolo a bump in pay, then all the power to him, as it will be good for the individual.
"I think, bro, if he's making more money with every jump, like good for him, like, I hope he is, you know. And, you know, I mean, I don't know him, but, you know, he doesn't come across like he's stupid if he's getting a little bump going back and forth. Good for him, man. All the power to him, you know." Russo said.
Andrade made his surprise appearance on Dynamite after Kenny Omega had just wrestled in a trios match alongside the World Tag Team Champions, Brodido. The trio had just defeated Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks when a masked wrestler appeared and attacked Omega.
Following the assault on Omega, the wrestler was revealed to be Andrade, who was then introduced as the newest member of the Don Callis Family. However, he hasn't been seen on any AEW programming since, leading people to speculate on his absence.
