Hangman Page receives warning hours before a huge match on AEW Collision: "You Can't Hide Forever"

AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page will be involved in a marquee match on Collision tonight. However, just hours ahead of the show, Hangman received a warning from one of his opponents.Hangman Page is currently at loggerheads with his soon-to-be World Title challenger, MJF. But amid all that, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy found himself in a major Trios Match tonight on Collision. Hangman will team with JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) to take on La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralastico, and the Beast Mortos) on the show tonight. Hours ahead of their bout, Rush sent a major warning to the World Champion.The leader of LFI took to X/Twitter and shared a snippet from a match between Hangman and him from 2022. Along with that, Rush stated that Page had a target on his back and that they were destined for a singles championship match.&quot;Almost 3 years ago THE BULL faced the Cowboy, today we meet again, but in a Trios match.You can’t hide forever Hangman, you have a target on your back, and RUSH is ready to attack. We are destined for a singles Championship match. #AEW #AEWCollision,&quot; Rush wrote.Hangman Page will go face-to-face with MJF next week on AEW DynamiteOn the latest edition of Dynamite, tensions between MJF and Hangman Page came to a boil after the Wolf of Wrestling brutally attacked Mark Briscoe despite his win over Briscoe.The attack prompted Hangman Page to storm down to the ring and save Briscoe, and The Salt of the Earth managed to escape. Later, it was announced that MJF and Hangman would face off on next week's Dynamite.It is worth noting that Maxwell Jacob Friedman holds a contract that grants him an opportunity at the World Championship. It remains to be seen if Friedman will cash in his shot at Forbidden Door as is expected.