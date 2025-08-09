  • home icon
Hangman Page receives warning hours before a huge match on AEW Collision: "You Can't Hide Forever"

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 09, 2025 19:18 GMT
Hangman Page at this week
Hangman Page at this week's AEW Dynamite [Image credit: allelitewrestling.com]

AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page will be involved in a marquee match on Collision tonight. However, just hours ahead of the show, Hangman received a warning from one of his opponents.

Hangman Page is currently at loggerheads with his soon-to-be World Title challenger, MJF. But amid all that, the Anxious Millennial Cowboy found himself in a major Trios Match tonight on Collision. Hangman will team with JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) to take on La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralastico, and the Beast Mortos) on the show tonight. Hours ahead of their bout, Rush sent a major warning to the World Champion.

The leader of LFI took to X/Twitter and shared a snippet from a match between Hangman and him from 2022. Along with that, Rush stated that Page had a target on his back and that they were destined for a singles championship match.

"Almost 3 years ago THE BULL faced the Cowboy, today we meet again, but in a Trios match.You can’t hide forever Hangman, you have a target on your back, and RUSH is ready to attack. We are destined for a singles Championship match. #AEW #AEWCollision," Rush wrote.
Hangman Page will go face-to-face with MJF next week on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of Dynamite, tensions between MJF and Hangman Page came to a boil after the Wolf of Wrestling brutally attacked Mark Briscoe despite his win over Briscoe.

The attack prompted Hangman Page to storm down to the ring and save Briscoe, and The Salt of the Earth managed to escape. Later, it was announced that MJF and Hangman would face off on next week's Dynamite.

It is worth noting that Maxwell Jacob Friedman holds a contract that grants him an opportunity at the World Championship. It remains to be seen if Friedman will cash in his shot at Forbidden Door as is expected.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
