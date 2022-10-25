"He clawing to go back to the place he despised most" - Wrestling fans not interested in potentially returning 6-time WWE World Champion dethroning Roman Reigns

The wrestling world recently reacted to the idea of CM Punk dethroning Roman Reigns if he joins WWE following his potential AEW departure.

The Straight Edge Superstar's stint in All Elite Wrestling is allegedly in jeopardy following recent reports about the company looking to buy out his contract. It was stated that the non-compete period has been a "hold-up" between the two parties, leading to speculation about AEW being worried that Punk might rejoin WWE.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has been on a tear in the sports entertainment juggernaut ever since becoming The Tribal Chief. He has been Universal Champion for well over two years now and added the WWE title to his collection by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

One Twitter user recently shared a photo of CM Punk with both of Reigns' world championships on his shoulders. Wrestling fans erupted with anger at the post and below are some of the reactions:

Keith Samet @DD8122 @nikoexxtra I lost respect when he cried after his last match. Now he clawing to go back to the place he despised most. @nikoexxtra I lost respect when he cried after his last match. Now he clawing to go back to the place he despised most.

CrayzCM @CmCrayz @nikoexxtra I can’t imagine that anybody actually wants to see him anywhere, let alone in WWE. His AEW run was an embarrassment, and he looks terrible. Bitter, out of shape and injury prone. No thanks. @nikoexxtra I can’t imagine that anybody actually wants to see him anywhere, let alone in WWE. His AEW run was an embarrassment, and he looks terrible. Bitter, out of shape and injury prone. No thanks.

Mayday Bubby @MaydayBubby @nikoexxtra CM Punk belongs behind a commentary table at this point. Never a WWE champion again please. @nikoexxtra CM Punk belongs behind a commentary table at this point. Never a WWE champion again please.

James @JNolan93_ @nikoexxtra I can just imagine the meltdown if Punk is the one to end Roman's reign (no pun intended) @nikoexxtra I can just imagine the meltdown if Punk is the one to end Roman's reign (no pun intended)

JFS @JoseFSa55876365 @nikoexxtra This is never going to happen. I think even HHH when he saw what has gone down, is like nope not going to try bringing this guy in. @nikoexxtra This is never going to happen. I think even HHH when he saw what has gone down, is like nope not going to try bringing this guy in.

🔴Nicholas Peterman @Amazingshot22 @nikoexxtra No please no just stay away I’ve said it lots of times I’d rather see AJ Lee return. @nikoexxtra No please no just stay away I’ve said it lots of times I’d rather see AJ Lee return.

Shahir Shafayet @shahirshafayet @nikoexxtra If Punk comes to WWE, he should not be given a title run. As soon as, WWE will give him title, for sure he is gonna betray. @nikoexxtra If Punk comes to WWE, he should not be given a title run. As soon as, WWE will give him title, for sure he is gonna betray.

Stephen Garcia @StephenG1037 @nikoexxtra Lmaoooo no way. Triple H would sign him just to have him chasing RTruth in the 24/7 division @nikoexxtra Lmaoooo no way. Triple H would sign him just to have him chasing RTruth in the 24/7 division 😂

GhostBoy @Dark_Hart_beats @nikoexxtra I'm a pretty big CM Punk fan, but I don't see this happening. @nikoexxtra I'm a pretty big CM Punk fan, but I don't see this happening.

Jim Cornette believes WWE should bring back former AEW World Champion CM Punk

While speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran said it is the "perfect time" for Triple H to bury the hatchet with The Straight Edge Superstar.

"Now would be the perfect time for Triple H to show the world that he will put business in front of personal feelings. Because again one of the greatest lines in the history of wrestling, it was never uttered on television was what [CM] Punk said to Triple H in the locker room: ‘I don’t need to work with you, you need to work with me,’” said Cornette.

With CM Punk allegedly on his way out of AEW following his recent controversies, it will be interesting to see if Triple H does express some interest in bringing him back to WWE.

Do you think we'll ever get to see Punk face Roman Reigns in the sports entertainment juggernaut? Let us know in the comments section below.

