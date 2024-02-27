“He’d probably get lost in the shuffle” - Konnan warns former WWE star against joining AEW

Veteran wrestler and promoter Konnan has shared his views regarding a former WWE superstar joining AEW. The talent in question is Elijah, more famously known as Elias.

Elijah signed with WWE in 2014. The Drifter was a part of the promotion for nine years and worked with major names, including Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Jeff Hardy. Elias was released from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023.

In January 2024, Elias took to X to reveal that he had changed his ring name to Elijah. The four-time WWE 24/7 Champion also returned to action in the independent scene, losing to Speedball Mike Bailey at REVOLVER Whatashow on February 17.

Konnan was asked about the prospects of Elijah signing with AEW in light of his recent in-ring comeback on an episode of the Keepin It 100 OFFICIAL podcast. He responded by suggesting that the 36-year-old star would be underutilized in the company's increasingly packed roster. He further stated that Elijah may be booked to join a faction in AEW:

"Bro, no. Not hating, just stating. I'm afraid if he went to AEW, so many other guys have gone there that they haven't known what to do [with].. He'd probably get lost in the shuffle, and he'd be part of somebody's faction. I think in TNA you have a lot more creativity." [4:20 - 4:37]

Konnan and Disco Inferno thought WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair looked "rough" in recent AEW appearance

Ric Flair was introduced into AEW by Tony Khan as a surprise for Sting en route to his retirement match at Revolution 2024. The Icon will be teaming with Darby Allin to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at the pay-per-view.

Flair, who appeared on Dynamite recently, voiced his frustrations at not being closely involved with his longtime rival's final match. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer would even meet Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in their locker room, stirring rumors of a potential betrayal at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Speaking on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, Konnan observed that Ric Flair looked "rough" in his latest All Elite Wrestling appearance.

"We won't get into details. But you know, Ric can be very sensitive if you talk about him. He looked rough when he was coming out of that limo, and he has been through a lot, you know what I am saying," Konnan said. [11:15 - 11:28]

Disco Inferno, who was in conversation with Konnan, also weighed in on the subject.

"I have seen him on Twitter. He looks the same as he's looked since the past couple of months. He doesn't look like the old Ric Flair that we know; he didn't look any rougher than he did months ago, " Disco Inferno noted. [11:38 - 11:58]

It remains to be seen whether the self-proclaimed Dirtiest Player in the Game lives up to his moniker at Revolution 2024.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.