"He is electric" - AEW star Will Ospreay gets compared to Hollywood megastar by WWE veteran

AEW landed one of their biggest signings this year when Will Ospreay returned to the company as a contracted talent. The international star is no stranger to praise, but now a WWE veteran has just compared him to a Hollywood heavyweight.

The Commonwealth Kingpin has been making a name for himself in the pro wrestling industry since 2012, winning titles and headlining shows around the world. Ospreay is now back with AEW as a full-time talent, and he's working his way to the top of the company. Tom Hardy has been making his name in Hollywood since 1998, landing roles in movies such as "The Dark Knight Rises," "Venom," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and more. Like Ospreay, the Oscar-nominated actor-producer was also born in London, England.

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks The Aerial Assassin is pro wrestling's version of the "Inception" actor. Speaking on The Masked Man Show, the longtime wrestling fan praised Ospreay and All Elite Wrestling.

"They signed the Tom Hardy of professional wrestling, they got Will Ospreay. He is electric, he has so much energy, you can tell he's hyped up, you can tell he's all in. He's completely committed to this, and yeah, man... they're on an upswing," Freddie Prinze Jr. said. [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Ospreay is set to wrestle a major dream match at the inaugural AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View, where he will face Bryan Danielson in a first-time-ever bout.

Will Ospreay set for an NJPW rematch on AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay will return to the ring on tonight's AEW Dynamite as he faces Katsuyori Shibata.

Ospreay and Shibata worked ten multi-man matches against each other during their time at NJPW in 2017. Their only singles match happened on February 11, 2017, at NJPW's The New Beginning In Osaka event. Shibata won the 14-minute match to retain the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship.

All Elite Wrestling released a teaser for tonight's match. The company advertised this bout as the renewal of the 2017 rivalry in NJPW.

Ospreay is coming off his first two matches as an All Elite contracted talent, which were wins over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Shibata returned to the company earlier this month with a Collision loss to Bryan Danielson, but then he defeated Kevin Matthews on Rampage last week.

