"He had a job face" - Wrestling legend blasts Jon Moxley for refusing to put over former WWE Champion in AEW

Jim Cornette recently lashed out at former AEW and WWE World Champion Jon Moxley following CM Punk's controversial comments.

The Chicago native caused a stir on social media a few days ago when he took to his Instagram handle to bury Chris Jericho, Dave Meltzer, and the AEW creative. In a since-deleted IG story, Punk accused Moxley of allegedly refusing to lose to him while mapping out All Out plans.

While speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager roasted The Purveyor of Violence for being self-centered:

"The problem is [Jon] Moxley thinks he's a f**king wrestler. But now we know that it wasn't Tony Khan being just weird and a bad booker and crazy. It was Moxley basically saying, "Well, I gotta f**king beat him first, or else I'm not gonna put him over." And so they shoehorn that deal in," Cornette said. [From 18:45 onwards]

Cornette also blamed Tony Khan for letting The Second City Saint get "slandered" on his return:

"Remember I said look when he came out on a pay-per-view [All Out] as if it looks like he's got a job face on, and he had a job face even though he just f**king beat the guy two weeks beforehand. And this is the kind of sh*t that Tony thinks is not only good ideas, but then allows this stuff to be used to slander the biggest star that he's got who's not been on his television in seven months," he added.

Check out the full clip below:

AEW star Jon Moxley clapped back at CM Punk's viral Instagram story

It appears Jon Moxley wasn't happy with CM Punk airing his grievances on social media.

The Deathrider recently appeared on The Sessions podcast, where he addressed Punk's allegations about him. Mox noted that he was precisely "bending over backwards" for Punk:

"So even me being in this room and offering and agreeing to a storyline that puts you over at the pay-per-view, if anything I’m bending over backwards for Tony and for this dude and for the company and everybody because I didn’t have to, I didn’t have to do s**t. If anything I was bending over backwards," Jon Moxley said.

CM Punk and Jon Moxley are rumored to have a real-life heat over the former's infamous tirade at the All Out media scrum last year.

Rumor also has it that The Straight Edge Superstar isn't on good terms with top locker room leaders, and he's not "welcomed back" to the company.

