"He just doesn't really mean anything" - Konnan slams AEW for botching former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's booking

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently lashed out at AEW's booking of another former WWE name, Jake Hager.

On AEW Dynamite this week, Ricky Starks defeated the MMA star after the two men put on a barnburner contest. The Jericho Appreciation Society members were at ringside and distracted The Stroke Daddy on multiple occasions. However, Starks defied the odds and put Hager down with a Spear to pick up his third successive victory since losing to MJF at Winter Is Coming last year.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan slammed AEW for dropping the ball on Jake Hager with his poor booking. The WCW veteran also criticized Hager for undermining himself with his purple hat gimmick:

"I like [Jake] Hager, and I think that he's a good worker, and they could have really done some good matches with him, and let's say Brian Cage, for example. I mean, he's a good worker. I just think it's very stupid that he keeps wearing that purple hat. I guess since the purple hat has more personality than him. They think it might give him some personality. It kind of makes him look like a goof. But he was good here, you know, he just doesn't really mean anything because they haven't booked him," Konnan said. (12:36)

Konnan asserted that Starks' promos haven't been up to the mark lately as he believes the latter is missing something in his act:

"Starks should be cutting really good promos. I don't understand if he's good on the mic, why he isn't cutting good promos? and getting that connection that MJF did. I think they're missing. They're missing something there," he added. (13:20)

Ricky Starks will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week

Hot on the heels of his back-to-back triumphant wins over former WWE World Champions, Ricky Starks will face an uphill task on AEW Dynamite next week.

He'll join forces with Action Andretti to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a tag team bout.

However, Daniel Garcia will replace The Spanish God's slot in the match should he beat Andretti on Rampage tonight.

The up-and-coming talent is currently on a five-match winning streak, with an upset victory over Le Champion being the biggest of his career. It would be interesting to see if Andretti continues his momentum on Friday night.

