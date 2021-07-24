"He just smiled" - WCW legend on asking Tony Khan about Daniel Bryan joining AEW

WCW legend Konnan recently recalled speaking to Tony Khan about Daniel Bryan heading to AEW after his WWE contract expired in early May.

Since the last few days, there has been rampant speculation about Bryan joining AEW, with reports suggesting that he has already inked a deal. Additionally, it was revealed that Daniel Bryan could debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, on September 22.

Speaking on his podcast Keepin' it 100, Konnan revealed that he asked Tony Khan about Daniel Bryan coming to AEW because he wanted Bryan to perform in AAA. Konnan further stated that instead of explicitly providing an answer, Khan just smiled when he spoke about the possibility of Bryan appearing at All Out in Chicago.

“I will tell you this because I did ask Tony Khan,” Konnan said. “The only reason I asked him is because I wanted to use Bryan Danielson in AAA. I was like, ‘Hey man, have you signed Bryan Danielson?’ He goes, ‘You know I can’t tell you that’ and then I looked at him and I go ‘bro, if that **** shows up in Chicago, that place is gonna melt’, and he just smiled. So I think he might have but he has not told me.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Daniel Bryan can be a great addition to AEW's roster

Being the in-ring wizard he is, one can only imagine how well Daniel Bryan could mesh with all the youngsters on AEW's stacked roster. Apart from that, Bryan is also a visionary thinker whose ideas could further improve the company's product.

But more than anything else, with the presence of superstars like Daniel Bryan and reportedly CM Punk, AEW could witness a massive hike in their TV viewership and pay-per-view buy rates.

Though Bryan and Punk will probably not have a full-time schedule in AEW, the buzz surrounding their appearances could be enough to get fans to take notice.

Do you think Daniel Bryan is heading to AEW? Do you see him winning the AEW Championship sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain