AEW star Will Ospreay is arguably a modern-day great. He has good promo skills, but what makes him stand out is his in-ring abilities. Tony Khan seemingly has immense faith in him.

Will Ospreay has several fascinating moves in his arsenal that never fail to mesmerize fans worldwide. A few are the Oscutter, the Firebird Splash, the German Suplex, the Hidden Blade, the Storm Driver '93, and more. All of them are one of a kind. Interestingly, one of his most-used moves is the Styles Clash. The maneuver has been WWE star AJ Styles' finisher for years.

Ospreay recently defeated his Fyter Fest 2025 opponent, Lio Rush, with the iconic move. Interestingly, this has led several fans to speculate on The Phenomenal One's All Elite Wrestling debut and eventual dream match against The Aerial Assassin.

While some X users expect Styles to debut in AEW after his WWE deal expires, others don't think he will jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

Fans react to Ospreay hitting a Styles Clash (Images via @KXNGAO X)

Will Ospreay believes that WWE is no match for AEW's wrestling

Will Ospreay has criticized WWE several times since signing with All Elite Wrestling. In a recent conversation with Josh Martinez of Z100 on Superstar Crossover, the Englishman claimed that the Jacksonville-based company smoked World Wrestling Entertainment when it came to in-ring work.

"We smoke them in every field of wrestling. Mate, we’re just better. Like, I respect them. I respect every single one of them there. They’re all vets. They all know what they’re doing. They’re great at their job. They understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more of a better wrestling company than them. Our guys smoke them every single day of the week," he said. [H/T: TJR]

