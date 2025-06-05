Will Ospreay gives himself a new name following AEW Dynamite

AEW star Will Ospreay is currently one of the biggest assets of the Tony Khan-led company. The 32-year-old joined the promotion full-time in early 2024. So far, he has held the AEW International Championship twice.

Will Ospreay recently wrestled former WWE star Lio Rush on Fyter Fest 2025. This showdown was captivating and ended with The Aerial Assassin's victory within 10 minutes. Ospreay's performance was superhuman-like, and a few hours after the contest, he gave himself a new superhero name.

When a fan asked him what his superhero name was, he bluntly said:

"Captain Bruv."
Captain Bruv is just a joke, as the name is a combination of Marvel superhero Captain America and Ospreay's 'bruv' catchphrase. In the future, there is a small possibility that this character will become a reality. However, for now, the Englishman was simply having fun with his fans on X.

Will Ospreay believes that his steel cage match against Kyle Fletcher was the greatest in professional wrestling history

At AEW Revolution 2025, Will Ospreay locked horns with his former best friend, Kyle Fletcher, in a steel cage match. This showdown had several amazing moments. When The Aerial Assassin hit The Protostar with a Spanish Fly, fans worldwide were amazed.

In a conversation with the JJRBTS podcast, Ospreay said that the Spanish Fly contributed to making the Revolution match the greatest steel cage bout in professional wrestling history.

"This is a moment where if we commit to this and we do this, this is going to be a moment where everyone's going to go, 'Yo, no one is topping this cage match.' And to this day, no one can top that cage match. It is the greatest cage match ever," Ospreay said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]
Ospreay has been pursuing the world title for quite some time. Due to his strong booking, it seems like it won't take him long to become the new AEW World Champion.

