Some wrestling fans on Twitter chewed on the possibility of Triple H bringing CM Punk back to WWE for a return match against RAW superstar Cody Rhodes.

The Straight Edge Superstar's AEW future has been up in the air since reports surfaced that Tony Khan is negotiating with the Chicago native over a contract buyout.

Latest reports have suggested that the company has no plans to bring the 44-year-old back anytime soon.

Interestingly, some within WWE have indicated that the new regime could be interested in luring Punk away from AEW.

This has fueled speculation about CM Punk's future plans amid a hold-up over the non-compete issue, which has seemingly precluded his imminent release.

Fightful recently quashed reports that the Voice of the Voiceless isn't planning on wrestling again. Sources say he has got a "wrestling bug" again.

But after his real-life rival Colt Cabana shook the world with his return to Dynamite last night, fans are almost convinced that CM Punk is on the verge of parting ways with AEW.

In the wake of these subtle hints, the Twitterverse has expressed its desire to see CM Punk face Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster dream match.

Some fans want the two stalwarts to collide in the main event of Show of Shows and fulfill their dream of main-eventing WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes recently busted a myth about leaving AEW because of CM Punk and The Elite

The American Nightmare left AEW earlier this year, leaving fans in dismay over what prompted the 37-year-old to leave the company he once helped found.

Many assumed that Cody Rhodes wasn't getting along with the EVPs and Tony Khan, which made him jump ship to his old stomping grounds.

Rhodes recently took to Twitter to debunk those speculations by elucidating that he didn't have any issues with either The Elite or CM Punk:

"I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one," wrote Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one. @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.

Cody Rhodes is currently on the sidelines recuperating from a torn pectoral injury he suffered before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins at the namesake pay-per-view.

While there's no official word on when he'll be back, fans are hopeful of seeing him return on the road to WrestleMania next year.

Should WWE bring CM Punk back in time for the Grandest Stage of them all, people would love to see him go up against Cody Rhodes in a singles rematch from RAW 2008.

