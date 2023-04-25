"He should have pi**ed in his mouth" - WWE veteran on AEW star using Rhea Ripley's NSFW pinning style

A WWE veteran recently commented on an AEW star using a pin similar to Rhea Ripley's signature style of pinning her opponents.

The star in question is Wardlow. Over the last few weeks, he has been engaged in a re-ignited feud with Powerhouse Hobbs. While Hobbs had previously defeated the Wardog, the latter had not given up his pursuit to reclaim the TNT title. This eventually resulted in a title match between the two, which Wardlow won.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette's co-host mentioned how Wardlow's pin on Hobbs was similar to Rhea Ripley's pinning style. The WWE veteran explained how the dominant pinning style buried Hobbs completely.

"At that point, the cause was lost anyway. Hobbs was dead, call the time of death. He [Wardlow] should have pi*sed in his mouth while he was down there, that's the only other thing he could have done." [13:30 onwards]

The WWE veteran was not a fan of how Powerhouse Hobbs was booked in AEW

Jim Cornette also called out Powerhouse Hobbs's awkward booking, which led to him being buried.

On the same episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran explained how Hobbs was strangely more relevant before he won the TNT title.

“A rotten match, with a ridiculous finish, [Powerhouse] Hobbs is done as an attraction, he never got a chance. And the bad thing is they put a belt on him and somehow made him more meaningless after he won the title than he was before it because of the way that they put it on him, then they take it off of him in three weeks because it’s the other guy’s hometown.” [13:54 - 14:18]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Powerhouse Hobbs will do to recover from the devastating loss.

