"He would rather be with his wife" - Konnan thinks major AEW star wants to get himself fired to return to WWE

WCW veterans Konnan and Disco Inferno recently addressed the possibility of Andrade El Idolo leaving AEW for WWE.

The Mexican star is all set to return from injury on the premiere episode of Collision tonight. The 33-year-old star will lock horns with Buddy Matthews of The House of Black in a first-time-ever singles match.

However, fans were baffled by Andrade's future with the company a few months ago. Last year, AEW allegedly suspended him after his backstage quarrel with Sammy Guevara. He later revealed that his contract would expire soon, fueling speculation of a possible WWE return.

Ahead of his buzzworthy return, Dave Meltzer recently reported that Andrade requested his release but got denied.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno discussed recent rumors that the Mexican star rejected a pitch for an early return. The veteran thinks it's possible El Idolo was purposely trying to get fired:

"I don't know, maybe (On if Andrade is trying to get fired from AEW). How would I know any of this? Yes, it's possible," Inferno said.

Konnan added that Andrade El Idolo would probably want to return to WWE to be with his wife, Charlotte Flair:

"His contract is up in a couple of months. I wouldn't know, I would think he would rather be with his wife. You know, they might have already promised him a good storyline or whatever. You know what I'm saying? I don't know why Tony would re-sign him. And I don't know why he would want to re-sign. How about that?" Konnan added. [From 00:40 to 01:14]

You can check out the podcast below:

It's worth noting that Andrade recently took to Twitter to debunk those reports.

Andrade El Idolo reacts to AEW possibly doing a soft roster split

It became apparent that the launch of the new show would have some sort of soft brand split between Collision and Dynamite, though the titles would appear on both shows.

In an interview with Please Steal Our Ideas, Andrade favored the idea of Collision potentially becoming a separate brand:

“I don’t know yet, but I hope [the shows will be] separate. I hope [they] make a new title. Maybe separate the brands like it’s another company. I hope that Dynamite, the roster, and the talent — Collision, this new brand for AEW, I wish [for the shows to be] separate. I don’t know yet," he said.

The company will likely shed more light on its plans for Collision when the inaugural episode emanates from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

If you take quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes