"He really should shut his big mouth," "Killed WCW" - Fans bury Eric Bischoff as he calls AEW star the biggest financial flop of all time

Eric Bischoff has often drawn the ire of fans for firing verbal shots at several top names in the business. The WWE legend has recently been subjected to social media whips for his latest remarks on AEW star CM Punk.

The former WWE manager recently labeled CM Punk as the "biggest financial flop in wrestling history." The former RAW General Manager claimed that Punk doesn't hold enough star power to draw more eyeballs to the AEW product. Moreover, he deemed the former WWE Champion as the most overrated name in Tony Khan's promotion.

Twitter had a field day of back-clapping at the former WCW Executive Producer for his verbal attack on Punk. Some fans were quick to remind Bischoff about his failed past endeavors in terms of WCW and TNA.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Charlie H @CharlieH0924 @WrestlingNewsCo Yet Eric Bischoff helped WCW lose a record amount of money and went out of business because of it. @WrestlingNewsCo Yet Eric Bischoff helped WCW lose a record amount of money and went out of business because of it. https://t.co/64vRIUrOkG

Nekkromenzer @NRomenzer @WrestlingNewsCo He really shoud shut his big mouth @WrestlingNewsCo He really shoud shut his big mouth

Leo @FreshStart512

@EBischoff @WrestlingNewsCo I'm not sure there's anyone in professional wrestling more synonymous with financial flops than Eric Bischoff. This is some major projection. Envy looks good on nobody. @WrestlingNewsCo I'm not sure there's anyone in professional wrestling more synonymous with financial flops than Eric Bischoff. This is some major projection. Envy looks good on nobody.@EBischoff

Eric Bischoff questions CM Punk's star power, believes he is "most overrated"

After seven years of absence, The Straight Edge Superstar made a monumental return to pro wrestling in August 2021 under the AEW banner. The former UFC fighter was having an action-packed run until the All Out event last year.

Punk was suspended following the alleged backstage brawl against The Elite. After months of absence, it was recently announced that the Chicago native would be returning at AEW Collision on June 17 in his hometown.

Speaking recently on the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff opined that Punk was the most "overrated" performer in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"CM Punk is the most overrated, I didn't even say potential, I said he was gonna be the biggest financial flop in wrestling history and I think I'm being proven right every minute of the day," said Eric Bischoff.

The industry veteran further went on to question the AEW star's stardom ever since his arrival in the company.

"This was a major show, a brand new show, announced on a major network with what everybody thought was this huge star, and I'm telling you, like I've told you from day one, this guy is not a star. I'm thoroughly fricking enjoying is CM Punk has set himself up for just a dramatic failure," he added.

CM Punk is all set to register his long-awaited return to the AEW squared circle. It remains to be seen what is in store for CM Punk as he marks his return to the ring following months of speculation.

