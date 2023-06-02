"He's coming out of retirement to retire Bryans a**" - Fans go nuts after Bryan Danielson teases a match against retired former WWE star 

The wrestling world erupted as four-time WWE Champion Bryan Danielson seemingly teased a match against a former rival. The star in question is Nigel McGuinness.

During the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum, The American Dragon addressed questions about potentially wrestling McGuinness if he comes out of retirement. Bryan mentioned that if the retired does decide to make a return, he could end up with a broken neck.

“Yeah I think Nigel McGuinness probably needs to shut his mouth a little bit… But he no longer has the physical ability to match up with me. He did at one point. But here I am, I’m 42 years old, and it doesn’t matter… I trained so hard to stay like this. He stopped training and you think you can catch back up in three months? No! You can’t. I look at his neck and I think that I could break it,” Bryan Danielson said. [From 00:22 to 01:08]

Danielson and McGuiness had previously entertained the fans in England back in 2006. Thus, the wrestling world was eager to see the two stars wrestle one last time. Some also believed that the former WWE commentator could be the one to retire The Blackpool Combat Club member.

People also wanted to see the two veterans battle each other at the upcoming All In pay-per-view that's scheduled to take place in Wembley Stadium.

WWE veteran Matt Hardy claimed Bryan Danielson could be a great asset to the creative team

It was recently reported that the former WWE Superstar was also going to help with creative for AEW's brand-new show Collision.

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former ECW World Champion shared his thoughts on Danielson's new role.

“I definitely think that Bryan is going to be beneficial chipping in like that, especially because he just has a great wrestling mind. I don’t know where Bryan’s body is in theory, but I think as he makes the transition to being more of a creative process behind the scenes, I think he’s gonna be very beneficial because he has a great thought process for wrestling in general,” Hardy said. [H/T Inside the Ropes]

The debut episode of AEW Collision will take place in Chicago, Illinois, on the 17th of June. It will feature the returning CM Punk.

