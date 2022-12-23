"He's going to AEW at some point" - Wrestling fans erupt with bold predictions on Edge's future after rumors of contract expiring with WWE in 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has experienced a late-career renaissance since making a miraculous comeback at the Royal Rumble in 2020.

However, there's a famous adage in pro wrestling that says all good things must come to an end. The Rated-R-Superstar, at 49, is writing the final chapter of his run and is planning to bring the curtain down on his storied 30-year career next year.

Yet some fans on Twitter are mulling the remote possibility of the 11-time WWE World Champion jumping ship to AEW after his contract expires.

Well, that mainly rides on how Triple H books the legend's swan song.

Edge is currently on the sidelines due to a kayfabe injury he and his spouse Beth Phoenix sustained at Extreme Rules in October. That night, Finn Balor defeated The Ultimate Opportunist in an "I Quit" match. In the aftermath, The Judgment Day obliterated the married couple to write them off television.

With Edge reportedly gearing up for a Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor at Royal Rumble next year, fans are convinced about the former being on his farewell tour. In the wake of his potential contract expiry rumors, the Twitterverse wants the WWE Hall of Famer to leave his stomping grounds for AEW.

Some even expressed the burning desire to see him reunite with real-life friend Christian Cage and win the tag team titles.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

WWE Superstar Edge recently heaped praise on Christian Cage

Edge and Christian Cage had similar career paths as the two were driven into early retirement due to career-ending injuries. However, both have been fortunate enough to get back into the ring.

The former Judgment Day leader recently took to Twitter to give props to Cage, Saraya, and Bryan Danielson, who have all come out of retirement in recent years:

"Pretty damn cool. We all fought for it. Kudos to Saraya and Bryan. Absolute beasts. Let’s include @Christian4Peeps in this. I feel like he’s come back at such a high level people sleep on the fact he was retired for 7 years."

As of now, the Ultimate Opportunist is adamant about hanging up his boots in his hometown of Toronto, which could play host to his last hurrah.

It will be interesting to see whether he leaves the sports entertainment juggernaut which helped him reach superstardom.

Would you like to see Edge join AEW next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

