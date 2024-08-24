"He will be joining Keith Lee in the forgotten section" - AEW fans divided over Will Ospreay's reaction to Ricochet's rumored arrival

According to media reports, former WWE Superstar Ricochet is AEW-bound. A new report from Fightful Select claimed that The Future of Flight has allegedly signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion. The report also claimed that he was scheduled to make appearances for upcoming AEW shows, including the All In PPV this weekend.

Meanwhile, former International Champion Will Ospreay recently reacted to the news of the erstwhile Prince Puma's rumored arrival to Tony Khan's promotion. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, The Aerial Assassin lavished high praise on the former IC Champion and also took a dig at the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for not properly utilizing the former RAW star's talent.

Fans were quick to react to Will Ospreay's comments on X (Twitter). A user claimed that the former WWE Superstar will join Keith Lee ''in the forgotten section'' after a feud with Ospreay. Notably, Lee was a part of WWE between 2018 and 2021.

However, a section of fans also expressed their excitement about the possible encounter between Ospreay and the former WWE star.

"High-flyer style for both of them. When that match happens again, it will be good and full of spots," a fan commented.

"I really hope he finds success in AEW. He deserves it. He isn't fit for WWE; AEW would fit him way better," a fan wrote.

"Is Ospreay gonna be held accountable if Tony doesn’t push Ricochet?" a fan wondered.

Matt Sydal wants to team up with Ricochet at All In next year

Following the news of Ricochet's reported signing with AEW, Matt Sydal took to his Instagram account to share his wishlist. The 41-year-old shared a photo of himself and the former WWE US Champion in a match against The Young Bucks, seemingly hinting at a possible reunion with The Highlight of The Night for a showdown against the AEW EVPs at All In 2025.

Notably, Sydal and Ricochet have teamed up on several occasions in the independent circuit and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW).

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if The One and Only makes an appearance at All In 2024 this Sunday.

