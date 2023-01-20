"He didn't have the WWE style" - Konnan says former AEW World Champion had backstage heat 

AEW has picked up numerous former WWE Superstars ever since the promotion first opened its doors in 2019. Naturally, many of these stars come with some baggage from WWE, but Chris Jericho's is undoubtedly the most. Konnan recently commented on rumors of Jericho's heat in WWE and a conversation he had with the star.

Chris Jericho was one of the biggest names to sign with AEW back in 2019, but when he first showed up in WWE, he was nowhere near the name he is today. Despite this, he holds the record of being the first ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

During the latest Keepin' It 100, Konnan recalled talking to Chris Jericho around the time that the rumors were going around.

"I remember talking to him at the time because he didn’t confide anything and I was reading about it and asked him if it was true, and he said yeah. And I gave him advice at that time, I don’t remember what it was. They just felt that he didn’t have the WWE style." (01:27 onward).

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE Chris Jericho makes his WWE debut!

Chris Jericho makes his WWE debut!https://t.co/xJ1GJy8cfU

Konnan also recently commented on an old clip of Chris Jericho punching a female fan sometime during his second WWE tenure. In regards to the incident, the WCW veteran even sided with Jericho and defended how he could have been in his own right.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Konnan recently slammed Jim Cornette for his criticisms about Chris Jericho's star power in AEW

Chris Jericho has been called the master of reinvention over the past few years, as he's managed to remain relevant even after leaving WWE. However, Jim Cornette recently dismissed the veteran, claiming he's not only past his prime but also not a star in AEW anymore.

During an earlier episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan gave his rebuttal to Jim Cornette's criticisms of Jericho.

“Bro, Jericho is showing you how to work, put together a match, how to sell, sit under the f**king learning tree. He’s been in there with the best at the biggest level and you think he couldn’t help Ricky [Starks] who’s been on the f**king indies his whole f**king career? Come on dude, get the f**k out of here.” (01:37 - 02:01)

Could Chris Jericho continue to shock the wrestling industry by possibly picking up the AEW World Championship one more time? The veteran has some history with MJF, and defeating the young star could be a good way to upset and rile up fans.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes