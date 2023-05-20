"Hottest Collab Evaaa" - Former WWE Star Mandy Rose shares NSFW photos with Paige VanZant 

Former WWE star Mandy Rose took to Instagram to share photos of herself alongside Paige VanZant. The post also revealed that the two have collaborated to make content for their exclusive sites.

Mandy Rose was controversially released from WWE in December last year due to her FanTime content not aligning with the company's PG parameters. She previously held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before dropping the belt to Roxanne Perez.

VanZant also releases exclusive content via OnlyFans. She previously competed as a combat sports athlete in UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She has made several appearances on AEW and won her debut match at Double or Nothing 2022. However, she has not performed in the promotion since.

In the Instagram post, both women can be seen sporting bikinis and lingerie. Rose adequately captioned the post: "Hottest Collab Evaaa🔥" Check it out here.

The unexpected crossover has certainly been well-received by fans of both Rose and VanZant. Although, it is unsure when and if these two stars are going to step back between the ropes.

Is Mandy Rose heading to Hollywood?

Mandy Rose has achieved great success outside of WWE. Her FanTime account continues to be extremely popular, and the former Toxic Attraction leader recently hinted at trying her hand at acting.

She recently hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram stories and was asked about whether she would venture to Hollywood.

"Maybe [wink]," she answered.

Many WWE Superstars have branched off to make a name for themselves in Tinseltown. The Rock, John Cena, and Batista are three of the most sought-after actors in the world today. Seth Rollins is set to join this list when he stars in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order film.

Given Rose's popularity, she could no doubt make her way to the big screens and have a plethora of support from her adoring fans.

Poll : 0 votes