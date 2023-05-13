32-year-old recently-released WWE star teases a move to Hollywood

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (Mandy Sacs) recently teased pursuing an acting career.

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Rose signed with the Stamford-based company. She spent about two years in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2017. Over the next four years, she wrestled on SmackDown and Monday Night RAW before returning to NXT in 2021. The 32-year-old later held the NXT Women's Title for 413 days. However, she was released from her contract last December because of the content she posted on her FanTime account.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram stories, the former leader of Toxic Attraction teased a move to Hollywood when a fan asked her if she was planning on doing any acting in the future.

"Maybe [wink]," she answered.

Mandy Rose opened up about getting fired from WWE

A few hours after losing her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez last December, Mandy Rose was fired from the Stamford-based company.

In an interview with The Sessions, the 32-year-old detailed what happened the following day after she dropped the NXT Women's Title to Perez. She also disclosed how she felt after receiving the news.

"I got a call, I don't know around like 11 or something. (...) So, yeah, I got that call and they said what they said, you know, they had to release me because of this situation but I didn't really get much info. So, that was kind of it. (...) You like at first you like laugh a little bit. You don't know whether you wanna laugh or you wanna cry. So, it was like I got punched but I was like, 'okay, now I really need to think about this and, you know, handle this,' or whatever," she said.

