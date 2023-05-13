Will Mandy Rose ever return to WWE? The former NXT Women's Champion answers

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose (Mandy Sacs) recently addressed possibly returning to WWE.

Rose signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015 after participating in the Tough Enough competition. She spent nearly seven years as an active competitor, during which she held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez last December. God's Greatest Creation was released a few hours later because of the content she shared on her FanTime account.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram stories, Rose answered a fan's question on whether she would ever return to WWE. The 32-year-old refused to close the door on that possibility.

"ummm, I don't know. I don't know what the future holds. so..."

Mandy Rose is getting married to a former WWE star

After being friends for a few years, Mandy Rose started dating former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli in 2018. The couple made their romance public by attending the Hall of Fame ceremony together that same year.

Nearly three months before her release from WWE, Rose announced her engagement to Sabbatelli. During her latest Q&A session on Instagram, Rose disclosed that they will have their wedding in the Fall of 2024.

In a previous interview with The Sessions, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed what her fiancé thinks of her FanTime content.

"I'm very very lucky because he's extremely confident in his own skin. He knows that, you know, I'm not gonna leave him for anyone on FanTime [laughs]. Sorry guys. So, he's just very comfortable and he's very supportive and he knows that, I mean this is very lucrative for me. And of course there's some lines we draw though. Like he's not ok with me going out there and showing, you know, full nudity and stuff like that. Not that I will do that. But I show him stuff. We go through things together," she said.

