"How low can the bar be?" - Jim Cornette comments on the possibility of WWE RAW Superstar's former on-screen girlfriend joining AEW

Jim Cornette recently expressed his thoughts about the recently released Superstar Mandy Rose potentially joining AEW.

Rose has had a significant run in WWE, embarking on multiple storylines, including an on-screen relationship with RAW Superstar Otis, and becoming the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion. However, on the latest edition of the White and Gold brand, she lost her NXT Women's Championship Title to Roxanne Perez, to the surprise of fans.

The reason became clear the next day, when she was released from her WWE contract. Reports claim the reason was due to her private ventures in marketing her content outside of the Stamford-based brand.

Speaking about whether Tony Khan's roster would be a good place for her to join, Jim Cornette aired his disapproval of the AEW Women's division on the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast. However, he also stated that Rose's entry to the Jacksonville-based Promotion may work out favorably:

"I mean, how low can the bar be. We're talking about the division that brought us Big Swole, Athena and Riho. So, if this girl [Mandy Rose] can get in the ring without falling down, yes, and I believe she can, I don't think we've seen her completely just trip over the ropes getting in the ring." (4:42 - 5:08)

As of now, there is no official news on Mandy Rose's future. Sportskeeda will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.

Wrestling Veteran Tommy Dreamer believes AEW may hire Mandy Rose

While it hasn't been long since Mandy Rose was released, many are already speculating All Elite Wrestling as a potential home for her professionally.

In an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer spoke up about Rose's potential future on Tony Khan's roster. He also stated that IMPACT was another option for the former WWE star:

"If she doesn't go to AEW, 1000%, IMPACT would love to have her, 'cause you're a star, and you're great in the ring. And if AEW doesn't jump on that, hell, IMPACT will. Hey, Mandy Rose! Call me, text me, DM me!" [43:38-43:57]

It remains to be seen if Mandy Rose will consider signing with another pro-wrestling company in the coming weeks.

