Mandy Rose has received an offer from former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer following her recent unexpected release.

Mandy's seven-year run with WWE ended shortly after her NXT Women's title loss to Roxanne Perez. Rose's WWE release left fans stunned and many are urging the company to bring her back. A report by Bryan Alvarez stated that Mandy was left surprised by her release as well.

Meanwhile, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer had an interesting message for Mandy Rose on the latest edition of Busted Open. Dreamer discussed Mandy's release in detail and towards the end of the episode, had the following to say to Mandy:

"If she doesn't go to AEW, 1000%, IMPACT would love to have her, 'cause you're a star, and you're great in the ring. And if AEW doesn't jump on that, hell, IMPACT will. Hey, Mandy Rose! Call me, text me, DM me!" [43:38-43:57]

You can check out the episode below:

Mandy Rose was a top name in WWE for over a year before her release

Rose was mostly used as a mid-card act for the better part of her main roster run. Her most memorable storyline on the main roster came in early to mid-2020, which was a love-triangle saga between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. Shortly after, she was involved in a heated feud with real-life best friend Sonya Deville. This feud is also regarded as a highlight of her run.

Mandy's biggest success came a while after she rejoined WWE NXT last year. She went on to win the NXT Women's title from Raquel Rodriguez at Halloween Havoc. She had a 413-day reign with the belt and revitalized her career in the process.

Fans were quite excited over the idea of Rose succeeding on the main roster following her memorable run with the NXT Women's title belt. Unfortunately, this won't be happening anytime soon. It remains to be seen if Mandy accepts Tommy Dreamer's offer and discusses her in-ring return to IMPACT Wrestling.

Would you like to see Mandy make her debut in IMPACT Wrestling? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use Dreamer's quotes!

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes