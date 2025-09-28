Huge Chris Jericho bombshell dropped on AEW TV amid his uncertain future

The former WWE and AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho was referenced on AEW TV amid his lengthy absence. The Ocho has not been in action or hasn't even appeared on any show for months now.

After losing his ROH World title to Bandido in a title vs mask match at the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, Chris Jericho made his last AEW TV appearance on an episode of Dynamite in April. He expressed his disappointment with his Learning Tree stablemates, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, before going on a hiatus.

During the most recent episode of Collision, Big Bill and Bryan Keith squared off against the team of Eddie Kingston and HOOK in a tornado tag match. During the tag encounter, Nigel McGuinness namedropped Chris Jericho while on commentary. Nigel was talking about the association of Jericho with Big Bill and Keith in The Learning Tree.

It was recently reported that Jericho's contract with Tony Khan's promotion will be up in October. He has also been rumored to return to the WWE for the past few months.

Chris Jericho on his WWE return rumors

While there are a lot of rumors and speculations regarding his potential WWE return, Chris Jericho himself broke the silence recently. Speaking with Daily Mail, Jericho said he wouldn't be opposed to a return to the Stamford-based promotion, but he is with AEW right now:

“The best thing that can happen to wrestling is AEW and the fact that there are two huge promotions that you can choose from just makes it better for the guys, makes it better for the fans, and everybody in between. I’m not going anywhere for a long while. I’m still with AEW for right now. Would I go back to WWE? I wouldn’t be opposed to it. We just have to see what happens. The best thing that can happen is to have two great teams that you can play for, and that just makes everything bigger and more exciting,” Jericho said.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for Y2J.

