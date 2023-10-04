"I ain’t Fkn goin anywhere" - Former WWE star provides an update on his AEW status

A former WWE Superstar has made a bold statement on his future amid his AEW hiatus. The wrestler in question is Lance Archer.

The Murderhawk Monster hadn't been seen on TV since Battle of the Belts VII on July 15, 2023. During the show, he unsuccessfully challenged then-International Champion Orange Cassidy.

This also marked the 46-year-old monster's first loss of 2023. His continued absence from TV has raised concerns about his status with the promotion. Despite the launch of a new show, "Collision," Archer wasn't brought back into the fold.

Lance Archer had previously hinted at being unhappy with his booking. His on-screen manager, Jake Roberts, has also expressed frustration with the former WWE and NJPW star's underwhelming booking throughout his AEW career.

Earlier today, Lance Archer took to his Twitter handle to address his future with All Elite Wrestling. The six-foot-eight star clarified that he wasn't going anywhere:

"I ain’t Fkn goin anywhere!" Archer tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Lance Archer recently warned the AEW locker room

Despite being away from AEW television, Lance Archer recently put the entire locker room on notice.

In an exclusive chat with veteran journalist Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Murderhawk Monster recalled his recent battles against Miro and Hangman 'Adam' Page while also hinting at going after both men upon his return:

"Obviously, you got to put Miro out there – somebody who’s a beast in his own right – Adam Page, when he was champion, took everything I could deliver in that Texas Death Match and still found a way. True champion in every sense of the word. But you know what? They haven’t seen everything the Murderhawk Monster can do. When I come back, not one single person is going to be prepared for what I’m going to do there."

Expand Tweet

Lance Archer has recently teased a possible match against AEW's newest acquisition, Adam Copeland (fka Edge). Will Tony Khan bring back The Murderhawk Monster for a blockbuster clash? Only time will tell.

Are you unhappy with Lance Archer's booking? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.