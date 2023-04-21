"I'd love to see him write his own story" - Vince Russo urges SmackDown star to leave WWE for AEW All In (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes a major SmackDown star should jump ship to AEW before All In.

The announcement of the AEW All In pay-per-view has a lot of fans in anticipation. Furthermore, the choice of venue at Wembley Stadium has given rise to speculation about how Tony Khan plans to fill the 90,000 seating capacity. Considering Drew McIntyre's contract status and reported dissatisfaction with WWE, rumors of him jumping ship to AEW have recently surfaced.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained how Drew McIntyre may be persuaded to jump ship to AEW.

"I gotta think that Drew may have that creative itch to want to do things his way. So let's look at it, you've got this big show at Wembley. They have got to put the fan*ies in the seats. If I am Drew, this is a great opportunity, because you can use me on that show, I am a guy jumping from WWE, but I am going to dictate the creative and we are gonna get that in writing. I would love to see Drew creatively book himself... I'd love to see him write his own story." [3:45 - 4:42]

Drew McIntyre recently removed WWE references from his Twitter account

The speculation about the Scottish Warrior being on his way out of the company was recently fueled further by the changes made to his social media account.

McIntyre's bio and background picture on Twitter contained references to his affiliation with the Stamford-based promotion. Fans were surprised to see all of that replaced with blank black photos and the bio completely removed.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. Drew McIntyre has blacked out his Twitter account and removed WWE references from his bio. https://t.co/cJLMcmfhEj

Almost a week later, his account is still blacked out. Does this mean he is planning to leave WWE in the near future? Only time will tell.

